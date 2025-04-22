Cardinals bring road slide into matchup against the Braves

St. Louis Cardinals (9-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-13, fourth in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (9-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-13, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-1, 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -135, Cardinals +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to break a six-game road skid when they take on the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 7-2 at home and 9-13 overall. The Braves have a 7-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis has a 9-14 record overall and a 1-10 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 7-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 14-for-41 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has three home runs, five walks and 13 RBI while hitting .356 for the Cardinals. Thomas Saggese is 13-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.60 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 3-7, .242 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.