Cardinals and Phillies meet to determine series winner

Philadelphia Phillies (9-5, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-8, fourth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Philadelphia Phillies (9-5, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-8, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-0, 3.44 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-1, 5.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -185, Cardinals +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis is 5-3 in home games and 6-8 overall. The Cardinals have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .422.

Philadelphia has a 9-5 record overall and a 4-4 record in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .339 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in MLB play.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Bryce Harper has two doubles and two home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9-for-35 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .270 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .227 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

