Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings on NBA Postseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start with a $1 bet on the NBA or any other sport. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts for players to use throughout the week. Click here to start the registration process.







Any $1 bet will be enough to secure these 10 100% profit boosts. New players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players with this offer. Additionally, players can grab odds boosts for Monday night’s NBA games. Go all in on Heat-Cavaliers or Warriors-Rockets.

Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. From there, bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks 10 Profit Boosts

This is a flexible offer for new players and it provides an opportunity to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app. All it takes is a $1 wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport to secure these profit boosts.

Remember, new users will have the chance to double their winnings with each $25 bet. There is no shortage of options for players this week, but we expect to see a lot of interest in Monday night’s NBA games.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and activate this Caesars Sportsbook promo. Set up a new account from a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using instant bank transfer, credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.

Place a $1 wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Use these profit boosts to double your winnings on $25 wagers.

Monday Night NBA Odds Boosts

The NBA playoffs are heating up as we get deeper into the first round. The Cavaliers can complete the sweep with a win over the Heat in Miami. Meanwhile, the Warriors-Rockets series continues to swing back and forth. Golden State holds a 2-1 lead going into Game 4 at the Chase Center.

Check out the different odds boosts available for Heat vs. Cavaliers and Warriors vs. Rockets on Caesars Sportsbook:

Jarrett Allen Over 14.5 Points & Evan Mobley Over 9.5 Rebounds: +425

Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo & Andrew Wiggins Each Over 1.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +360

Stephen Curry Over 4.5 Made 3-Pt FGs & Over 5.5 Assists: +260

Jalen Green Over 19.5 Points & Fred VanVleet Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +290

Jimmy Butler & Alperen Sengun Each Over 19.5 Points: +300

Cavaliers Win & Donovan Mitchell Over 29.5 Points: +240

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.