Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings on NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can unlock this sign-up bonus with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Create an account and start with 10 100% profit boosts on the NBA playoffs or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.







Create an account and place a $1 bet on any game this weekend. New users will receive 10 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Caesars Sportsbook will roll out the red carpet for new players with this offer. Additionally, there are NBA odds boosts available for all the games this weekend. Raise the stakes on Magic-Celtics, Bucks-Pacers or Timberwolves-Lakers. Don’t miss out on the chance to boost the odds on a ton of games this weekend.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to sign up.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Getting Started

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1 and WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we start dissecting the NBA matchups coming up this weekend, here is a full breakdown of the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. After reaching a sign-up landing page, fill out the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card or any other preferred payment method.

Place a $1 wager on the NBA or any other sport to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Double your winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

How to Double Your Winnings on the NBA

This is a straightforward offer that puts the power in the hands of the players. Any $1 bet will be enough to secure the 100% profit boosts. From there, the next 10 bets will receive a boost.

Players can place a $25 maximum bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Anyone who picks a winner will double the winnings. Picking a winner is easier said than done, but these boosts provide immense value to new players.

NBA and NHL Odds Boosts on Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is always running daily odds boosts on everything from the NBA and MLB to tennis and auto racing. There should be something for every sports fan, but let’s focus on the playoffs for a moment.

Basketball and hockey fans can grab readymade odds boosts on the NBA and NHL playoffs. Take a look at a few of the most popular options:

Giannis Antetokounmpo & Luka Doncic Each Over 29.5 Points: +160

LeBron James Over 24.5 Points & Anthony Edwards Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +280

Pascal Siakam Over 24.5 Points & Tyrese Haliburton Over 9.5 Assists: +425

No Goal in First 10 Minutes of Capitals @ Canadiens, Hurricanes @ Devils & Kings @ Oilers: +850

Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl Each Score Goal: +400

Alex Ovechkin & Tom Wilson Each Score Goal: +625

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.