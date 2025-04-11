By the numbers: Why the ‘Egyptian King’ reigns at Liverpool

It’s official: Mohamed Salah is staying at Liverpool. The “Egyptian King” — as he is often fondly nicknamed — has…

It’s official: Mohamed Salah is staying at Liverpool.

The “Egyptian King” — as he is often fondly nicknamed — has signed a new two-year deal to tie him to the Reds until 2027, extending his association with the club to a decade.

With his sheer number — and quality — of goals, Salah is already certain of going down as one of Liverpool’s greatest players.

Here are some numbers to show why:

243

Goals scored by Salah in 394 games in all competitions for Liverpool. He is third in the club’s all-time scoring list, behind only Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285)

184

Goals scored by Salah in the Premier League. He is tied with Sergio Aguero at No. 5 on the all-time list, behind Alan Shearer (260), Harry Kane (213), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andrew Cole (187).

50

The amount in millions (dollars) that Liverpool paid Roma to buy Salah in 2017. Given his output, that was a bargain.

44

Combined goals (27) and assists (17) by Salah in the Premier League so far this season. He is the leader of both categories and is three off the record in the competition for a single season.

7

Major trophies won by Salah at Liverpool — one Premier League (2020), one Champions League (2019), one FA Cup (2022), two League Cups (2022, 2024), the UEFA Super Cup (2019) and the Club World Cup (2019).

