By the numbers: PSG won Ligue 1 without losing a game. Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the season

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-extending 13th French league title without losing a game.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the achievement:

4

The number of PSG players scoring 10 or more goals overall this season, twice as many as last season.

Dembélé leads with 32, followed by winger Bradley Barcola (18), Gonçalo Ramos (14) and Désiré Doué (11).

10

The number of Ligue 1 titles won by PSG captain Marquinhos.

Since joining the club in 2013 the Brazilian defender has made 477 appearances.

16

Ibrahim Mbaye’s age when he made his Ligue 1 debut at just 16 years, 6 months, and 23 days against Le Havre in August.

That made him the youngest PSG player to start a league game. He signed his first contract in February and recently scored his first goal for the club.

21

The number of league goals by Ousmane Dembélé this season, a career-best for him.

He is unlikely to beat Kylian Mbappé’s best tally of 35 but it is also indicative of better teamwork at PSG.

26

The number of goals conceded by PSG in 28 games. The goalkeeping has been inconsistent at times, though, with No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma making occasional blunders.

28

The number of matches without losing so far for PSG, which includes 23 wins and five draws. There are six games left for PSG to finish the campaign as invincibles.

