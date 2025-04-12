Butler scores 24 points to lead Warriors in 103-86 rout of Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jimmy Butler III scored 24 points and the Golden State Warriors routed the Portland Trail Blazers…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jimmy Butler III scored 24 points and the Golden State Warriors routed the Portland Trail Blazers 103-86 on Friday night, but did not clinch a playoff spot with one game remaining.

Because Minnesota beat Brooklyn 117-91, the Warriors will have to wait until Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Clippers to learn their postseason fate in the tight Western Conference.

“I can’t remember anything like this where, I mean, I saw today there’s a potential for a five-way tie. That’s crazy after 82 games,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Stephen Curry added 14 points for Golden State, which led by as many as 27 points.

Jabari Walker scored 19 points to lead the Blazers, who were already eliminated from the postseason. The team did better than expected with the development of young stars Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson and Toumani Camara.

The Blazers led by 20-14 in the opening quarter, but the Warriors went up 21-10 on Buddy Hield’s 3-pointer. Curry’s 3 extended the lead to 38-27 and the Blazers never threatened.

Takeaways

Warriors: Golden State led 50-37 at the half. … The Warriors were coming off a 114-111 loss loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Trail Blazers: With just two games left, the Blazers were without Henderson, Sharpe, Deni Avdija, Anfernee Simons, Sharpe, Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton. … Former Blazer Carmelo Anthony sat courtside.

Key Moment

Moses Moody’s 3-pointer sparked a 17-3 run for the Warriors in the third quarter that stretched the lead to 67-42. Butler capped the run with an ally-oop dunk from Draymond Green.

Key Stat

Butler made all 11 of his free throw attempts.

Up Next

Warriors: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Trail Blazers: Wrap up the season at home on Sunday against the Lakers.

