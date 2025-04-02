Bryan Reynolds is dealing with triceps soreness and limited to DH duties for Pirates

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds was limited to designated hitter duties for the third consecutive game…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds was limited to designated hitter duties for the third consecutive game on Wednesday because of right arm discomfort.

Reynolds is dealing with what the team calls triceps soreness, a minor but lingering issue that has prevented him from playing defensively.

“What we’re going with right now is right tricep soreness,” said Todd Tomczyk, the Pirates’ senior director of sports medicine. “He’s been able to hit, been able to play, and there is little soreness when throwing. So they’re taking, making the necessary steps and learning as much as we can, as fast as we can to see when he can be a full complementary player right now.”

Tomczyk spoke to reporters during a conference call ahead of the Pirates’ series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. The game marked Pittsburgh’s fifth of the regular season, and Reynolds has not played the outfield in the three-game series.

Tomcyzk would not say if he expected to impact Reynolds’ long-term availability to play in the field, but the Pirates are managing the soreness cautiously. Reynolds, 29, is coming off a 2024 season in which he hit .272 with 24 home runs and 88 RBIs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.