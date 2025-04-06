Brian White and Emmanuel Sabbi score goals, Whitecaps beats Rapids 2-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White and Emmanuel Sabbi each scored a goal for Vancouver on Saturday night as…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White and Emmanuel Sabbi each scored a goal for Vancouver on Saturday night as the Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0.

The Whitecaps (5-1-1) are off to their best seven-game start in franchise history.

White scored in the 19th minute to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead. On the counter-attack, Tate Johnson played an arcing cross to the right side, where Sebastian Berhalter played a centering header to White for a one-touch finish that slowly rolled inside the left post.

Sabbi, a 27-year-old in his first MLS season, made it 2-0 when slipped behind the defense, ran onto a perfectly-placed ball played into the area by Ali Ahmed and redirected it into the side-net in the 38th.

Zack Steffen had three saves for Colorado (3-2-2).

Vancouver’s Yohei Takaoka had his third shutout of the season, his second without recording a save.

The Whitecaps had 50.7% possession but outshot Colorado 15-9, 5-0 on target.

