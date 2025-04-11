Brewers visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (7-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Milwaukee Brewers (7-6, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-6, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Elvin Rodriguez (0-2, 10.61 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, six strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 6.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -138, Brewers +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has gone 4-3 in home games and 7-6 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 5-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 7-6 record overall and a 2-4 record on the road. The Brewers have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .238.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has five home runs, six walks and eight RBI while hitting .320 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Naylor is 12-for-34 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio has six doubles, a triple and four home runs while hitting .310 for the Brewers. Christian Yelich is 7-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kendall Graveman: 15-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kevin Ginkel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.