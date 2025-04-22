Brewers take on the Giants looking to stop road slide

Milwaukee Brewers (12-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-8, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Milwaukee Brewers (12-11, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-8, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (2-0, 0.71 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, six strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 6.04 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -137, Brewers +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to the San Francisco Giants looking to stop a three-game road slide.

San Francisco has a 15-8 record overall and a 5-2 record in home games. The Giants have gone 7-3 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee is 12-11 overall and 3-7 in road games. The Brewers have a 9-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee leads the Giants with a .329 batting average, and has 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. Tyler Fitzgerald is 14-for-34 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jackson Chourio leads the Brewers with five home runs while slugging .510. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-32 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Brewers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron James Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.