Brewers play the Rockies leading series 1-0

Milwaukee Brewers (6-5) vs. Colorado Rockies (2-8)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (0-1, 0.00 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -139, Rockies +117; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Colorado Rockies with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado has a 1-3 record at home and a 2-8 record overall. The Rockies have a 0-1 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee is 1-3 in road games and 6-5 overall. The Brewers have a 4-0 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with two home runs while slugging .486. Brenton Doyle is 12-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Sal Frelick has a double and a triple for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 15-for-44 with five doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Austin Gomber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

