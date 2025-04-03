Brewers play the Reds in first of 4-game series

Cincinnati Reds (2-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (2-4) Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.00 ERA,…

Cincinnati Reds (2-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (2-4)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, one strikeout); Brewers: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-1, 36.00 ERA, 5.50 WHIP, two strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -116, Reds -104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Milwaukee had a 93-69 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Brewers slugged .403 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Cincinnati had a 77-85 record overall and a 38-43 record on the road last season. The Reds pitching staff averaged 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.3 runs per game in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Brewers: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (illness), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Alexis Diaz: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Andrew Abbott: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (calf), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

