Brewers CF Garrett Mitchell leaves game vs St. Louis in 4th inning with left oblique tightness

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell left Friday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning with left oblique tightness.

Mitchell grounded out to Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn in the top of the fourth and did not take the field in the bottom half of the inning.

Issac Collins replaced Mitchell in the lineup, playing left field with right fielder Sal Frelick moving to center field and left fielder Jackson Chourio moving to right.

Mitchell is hitting .209 in 69 at-bats over 25 games this season for Milwaukee, which had lost three of its last four games entering Friday.

