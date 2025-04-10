Brenton Doyle ties career high with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Brewers 7-2

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle tied his career high with five RBIs, hitting a leadoff homer in the first inning,…

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle tied his career high with five RBIs, hitting a leadoff homer in the first inning, a run-scoring single in the seventh and a bases-clearing double in the eighth to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Thursday.

Zac Veen doubled for his first career RBI as the Rockies avoided a three-game sweep and improved to 3-9.

Doyle also had five RBIs against Boston last July 24.

Milwaukee went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position.

Isaac Collins tied the score 2-2 in the eighth when he hit into a run-scoring double play against Scott Alexander (1-1).

Michael Toglia, who had three hits, hit an RBI double in the bottom half against Joel Payamps (0-1) and Doyle hit a two-out double off the wall in left-center for a 6-2 lead.

Veen, who made his major league debut Tuesday night, followed with a double to right.

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an infield single in the eighth. Chourio had three home runs, two doubles, six extra-base hits, 12 RBIs and a stolen base before Thursday, and according to the team he became the fourth player to compile those numbers in three straight games, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Shohei Otani.

Brice Turang, who hit safely in Milwaukee’s first 12 games, was 0 for 5 and hit a game-ending groundout.

Key moment

Milwaukee loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth and eighth innings but only managed a single run each time. Colorado starter Ryan Feltner worked out of the first jam with two strikeouts.

Key stats

Colorado went 1 for 16 with runners in scoring position in the first two games of the series, when they were outscored 24-3, but wase 4 of 12 Thursday.

Up next

Brewers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (0-1, 6.10) open a three-game series at Arizona, which goes with RHP Nick Pivetta (1-1, 2.70).

Rockies: RHP Germán Márquez (0-1, 2.45) starts at San Diego.

