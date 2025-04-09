Brazil gets late goal for 2-1 victory over the USWNT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Amanda Gutierres came off the bench to score in stoppage time and Brazil defeated the…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Amanda Gutierres came off the bench to score in stoppage time and Brazil defeated the United States 2-1 on Tuesday night.

It was the second of two exhibition matches against the Brazilians, who the U.S. defeated to win the gold medal at last summer’s Paris Olympics. Brazil had not defeated the Americans since December 14, 2014.

Catarina Macario put the U.S. in front just 34 seconds into the match. After Alyssa Thompson raced the ball down the left side, Macario picked it up and got around Brazil goalkeeper Natascha, who was making just her fourth start. It was Macario’s 10th goal.

Brazil drew even with Kerolin’s goal from distance in the 24th minute that U.S. goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn couldn’t reach. It was just the ninth goal that the United States allowed since Emma Hayes took over as coach last May.

Gutierres scored off a cross from Luany deep into stoppage time. It was the first victory for a CONMEBOL team over the Americans on U.S. soil.

McGlynn was making her third start for the national team. Hayes started Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the first match against Brazil, as she evaluates goalkeepers following the retirement of Alyssa Naeher.

Trinity Rodman, who scored in Saturday’s 2-0 win at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, did not dress for the match at San Jose’s PayPal Park as a precaution after returning from a back injury.

Rodman was part of the team’s formidable front trio nicknamed “Triple Espresso” at the Olympics. Sophia Smith, who now goes by her married name Wilson, is on maternity leave and Mallory Swanson is not with the team for personal reasons.

Alyssa and Gisele Thompson started together for the second time. They are the first sisters to start for the United States since Sam and Kristie Mewis in July 2021.

Hayes made seven changes to her lineup from Saturday’s match. The U.S. starters averaged 17.9 appearances with the national team, fewest for any starting group in 24 years.

The national team’s next two games are against China on May 31 in St. Paul, Minnesota and June 3 in St. Louis.

