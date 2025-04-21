Braves host the Cardinals to open 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (9-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-13, fifth in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (9-13, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (8-13, fifth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (1-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1, 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -187, Cardinals +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Atlanta has an 8-13 record overall and a 6-2 record in home games. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .387.

St. Louis has a 9-13 record overall and a 1-9 record in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with a .305 batting average, and has two doubles, four home runs, 18 walks and nine RBI. Austin Riley is 14-for-42 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has seven doubles and three home runs for the Cardinals. Thomas Saggese is 13-for-32 with four doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 4-6, .240 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Cardinals: Masyn Winn: 10-Day IL (back), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (foot), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.