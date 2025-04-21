Boston Marathon Winners

Men 2025 — John Korir, Kenya, 2:04:45 2024 — Sisay Lemma, Ethiopia, 2:06:17 2023 — Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:05:54 2022…

Men

2025 — John Korir, Kenya, 2:04:45

2024 — Sisay Lemma, Ethiopia, 2:06:17

2023 — Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:05:54

2022 — Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:06:51

2021 — Benson Kipruto, Kenya, 2:09:51

2019 — Lawrence Cherono, Kenya, 2:07:57

2018 — Yuki Kawauchi, Japan, 2:15:58

2017 — Geoffrey Kirui, Kenya, 2:09:37

2016 — Lemi Berhanu Hayle, Ethiopia, 2:12:45

2015 — Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:09:17

2014 — Meb Keflezighi, United States, 2:08:37

2013 — Lelisa Desisa, Ethiopia, 2:10:23

2012 — Wesley Korir, Kenya, 2:12:40

2011 — Geoffrey Mutai, Kenya, 2:03:02

2010 — Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:05:52

2009 — Deriba Merga, Ethiopia, 2:08:42

2008 — Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:07:46

2007 — Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:14:13

2006 — Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:07:14

2005 — Hailu Negussie, Ethiopia, 2:11:45

2004 — Timothy Cherigat, Kenya, 2:10:37

2003 — Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot, Kenya, 2:10:11

2002 — Rodgers Rop, Kenya, 2:09:02

2001 — Lee Bong-ju, South Korea, 2:09:43

2000 — Elijah Lagat, Kenya, 2:09:47

1999 — Joseph Chebet, Kenya, 2:09:52

1998 — Moses Tanui, Kenya, 2:07:34

1997 — Lameck Aguta, Kenya, 2:10:34

1996 — Moses Tanui, Kenya, 2:09:16

1995 — Cosmas Ndeti, Kenya, 2:09:22

1994 — Cosmas Ndeti, Kenya, 2:07:15

1993 — Cosmas Ndeti, Kenya, 2:09:33

1992 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:08:14

1991 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:11:06

1990 — Gelindo Bordin, Italy, 2:08:19

1989 — Abebe Mekonnen, Ethiopia, 2:09:06

1988 — Ibrahim Hussein, Kenya, 2:08:43

1987 — Toshihiko Seko, Japan, 2:11:50

1986 — Rob de Castella, Australia, 2:07:51

1985 — Geoff Smith, Britain, 2:14:05

1984 — Geoff Smith, Britain, 2:10:34

1983 — Greg Meyer, United States, 2:09

1982 — Alberto Salazar, United States, 2:08:51

1981 — Toshihiko Seko, Japan, 2:09:26

1980 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:12:11

1979 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:09:27

1978 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:10:13

1977 — Jerome Drayton, Canada, 2:14:46

1976 — Jack Fultz, United States, 2:20:19

1975 — Bill Rodgers, United States, 2:09:55

1974 — Neal Cusack, Ireland, 2:13:39

1973 — Jon Anderson, United States, 2:16:03

1972 — Olavi Suomelainen, Finland, 2:15:30

1971 — Alvaro Mejia, Colombia, 2:18:45

1970 — Ron Hill, England, 2:10:30

1969 — Yoshiaki Unetani, Japan, 2:13:49

1968 — Ambrose Burfoot, United States, 2:22:17

1967 — Dave McKenzie, New Zealand, 2:15:45

1966 — Kenji Kimihara, Japan, 2:17:11

1965 — Morio Shigematsu, Japan, 2:16:33

1964 — Aurele Vandendriessche, Belgium, 2:19:59

1963 — Aurele Vandendriessche, Belgium, 2:18:58

1962 — Eino Oksanen, Finland, 2:23:48

1961 — Eino Oksanen, Finland, 2:23:29

1960 — Paavo Kotila, Finland, 2:20:54

1959 — Eino Oksanen, Finland, 2:22:42

1958 — Franjo Mihalic, Yugoslavia, 2:25:54

1957 — John J Kelley, United States, 2:20:05

1956 — Aniti Viskari, Finland, 2:14:14

1955 — Hideo Hemamura, Japan, 2:18:22

1954 — Veikko Karanen, Finland, 2:20:39

1953 — Keizo Yamada, Japan, 2:18:51

1952 — Doroteo Flores, Guatamela, 2:31:53

1951 — Shigeki Tanaka, Japan, 2:27:45

1950 — Ham Kee-yong, Korea, 2:32:39

1949 — Karl Leandersson, Sweden, 2:31:508

1948 — Gerard Cote, Canada, 2:31:02

1947 — Suh Yun-bok, South Korea, 2:25:39

1946 — Stylianos Kyriakides, Greece, 2:29:27

1945 — John A Kelley, United States, 2:30:40.2

1944 — Gerard Cote, Canada, 2:31:50.4

1943 — Gerard Cote, Canada, 2:28:25.8

1942 — Joe Smith, United States, 2:26:51.2

1941 — Leslie Pawson, United States, 2:30:38

1940 — Gerard Cote, Canada, 2:28:28.6

1939 — Tarzan Brown, United States, 2:28:51.8

1938 — Leslie Pawson, United States, 2:35:34.8

1937 — Walter Young, Canada, 2:33:20

1936 — Tarzan Brown, United States, 2:33:40.8

1935 — John A Kelley, United States, 2:32:07.4

1934 — Dave Komonen, Canada, 2:32:53.8

1933 — Leslie Pawson, United States, 2:31:01.6

1932 — Paul DeBruyn, United States, 2:33:36.4

1931 — James Hennigan, United States, 2:46:45.8

1930 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:34:48.2

1929 — John Miles, Canada, 2:33:08.6

1928 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:37:07.8

1927 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:40:22.2

1926 — John Miles, Canada, 2:25:40.4

1925 — Charles Mellor, United States, 2:32:00.6

1924 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:29:40.2

1923 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:23:47.4

1922 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:18:10

1921 — Frank Zuna, United States, 2:18:57.6

1920 — Peter Trivoulides, United States, 2:29:31

1919 — Carl Linder, United States, 2:29:13.4

1918 — Not held

1917 — William Kennedy, United States, 2:28:37.2

1916 — Arthur Roth, United States, 2:27:16.4

1915 — Edward Fabre, Canada, 2:31:41.2

1914 — James Duffy, Canada, 2:25:01.2

1913 — Fritz Carlton, United States, 2:25:14.8

1912 — Michael Ryan, United States, 2:21:18.2

1911 — Clarence DeMar, United States, 2:21:39.6

1910 — Fred L Cameron, Canada, 2:26:52.4

1909 — Henri Renaud, United States, 2:53:36.8

1908 — Thomas Morrisey, United States, 2:25:43.2

1907 — Thomas Longboat, Canada, 2:24:24

1906 — Timothy Ford, United States, 2:45:45

1905 — Fred Lorz, United States, 2:38:25.4

1904 — Michael Spring, United States, 2:39:04.4

1903 — JC Lorden, United States, 2:41:29.8

1902 — Samuel Mellor, United States, 2:43

1901 — JJ Caffrey, Canada, 2:29:23.6

1900 — JJ Caffrey, Canada, 2:39:44.4

1899 — LJ Brignoti, United States, 2:54:38

1898 — RJ McDonald, Canada, 2:42

1897 — JJ McDermott, United States, 2:55:10

Women

2025 — Sharon Lokedi, Kenya, 2:17:22

2024 — Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:22:37

2023 — Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:21:38

2022 — Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya, 2:21:01

2021 — Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:25:09

2019 — Worknesh Degnefa, Ethiopia, 2:23:31

2018 — Desirae Linden, United States, 2:39:54

2017 — Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:21:52

2016 — Atsede Baysa, Ethiopia, 2:29:19

2015 — Caroline Rotich, Kenya, 2:24:55

2014 — Buzunesh Deba, Ethiopia, 2:19:59

2013 — Rita Jeptoo, Kenya, 2:26:25

2012 — Sharon Cherop, Kenya, 2:31:50

2011 — Caroline Kilel, Kenya, 2:22:36

2010 — Teyba Erkesso, Ethiopia, 2:26:11

2009 — Salina Kosgei, Kenya, 2:32:16

2008 — Dire Tune, Ethiopia, 2:25:25

2007 — Lidiya Grigoryeva, Russia, 2:29:18

2006 — Rita Jeptoo, Kenya, 2:23:38

2005 — Catherine Ndereba, Kenya, 2:25:13

2004 — Catherine Ndereba, Kenya, 2:24:27

2003 — Svetlana Zakharova, Russia, 2:25:20

2002 — Margaret Okayo, Kenya, 2:20:43

2001 — Catherine Ndereba, Kenya, 2:23:53

2000 — Catherine Ndereba, Kenya, 2:26:11

1999 — Fatuma Roba, Ethiopia, 2:23:25

1998 — Fatuma Roba, Ethiopia, 2:23:21

1997 — Fatuma Roba, Ethiopia, 2:26:24

1996 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:27:12

1995 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:25:11

1994 — Uta Pippig, Germany, 2:21:45

1993 — Olga Markova, Russia, 2:25:27

1992 — Olga Markova, Russia, 2:23:43

1991 — Wanda Panfil, Poland, 2:24:18

1990 — Rosa Mota, Portugal, 2:25:24

1989 — Ingrid Kristiansen, Norway, 2:24:33

1988 — Rosa Mota, Portugal, 2:24:30

1987 — Rosa Mota, Portugal, 2:25:21

1986 — Ingrid Kristiansen, Norway, 2:24:55

1985 — Lisa Weidenbach, United States, 2:34:06

1984 — Lorraine Moller, New Zealand, 2:2928

1983 — Joan Benoit, United States, 2:22:42

1982 — Charlotte Teske, West Germany, 2:29:33

1981 — Allison Roe, New Zealand, 2:26:46

1980 — Jacqueline Gareau, Canada, 2:34:28

1979 — Joan Benoit, United States, 2:35:15

1978 — Gayle Barron, United States, 2:44:52

1977 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:48:33

1976 — Kim Merritt, United States, 2:47:10

1975 — Liane Winter, West Germany, 2:42:24

1974 — Miki Gorman, Japan, 2:47:11

1973 — Jacqueline Hansen, United States, 3:05:59

1972 — Nina Kuscik, United States, 3:08:58

