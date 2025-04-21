Boston Marathon Results

At Boston Monday Men 1. John Korir, Kenya, 2:04:45 2. Alphonce Felix Simbu, Tanzania, 2:05:04 3. Cybrian Kotut, Kenya, 2:05:04…

1. John Korir, Kenya, 2:04:45

2. Alphonce Felix Simbu, Tanzania, 2:05:04

3. Cybrian Kotut, Kenya, 2:05:04

4. Conner Mantz, USA, 2:05:08

5. Muktar Edris, Ethiopia, 2:05:59

6. Rory Linkletter, Canada, 2:07:02

7. Clayton Young, United States, 2:07:04

8. Tebello Ramakongoana, Lesotho, 2:07:19

9. Daniel Mateiko, Kenya, 2:07:52

10. Ryan Ford, United States, 2:08:00

Women

1. Sharon Lokedi, Kenya: 2:17:22

2. Hellen Obiri, Kenya: 2:17:41

3. Yalemzerf Yehualaw, Ethiopia: 2:18:06

4. Irene Cheptai, Kenya: 2:21:32

5. Amane Beriso, Ethiopia: 2:21:58

6. Calli Hauger-Thackery, Great Britain: 2:22:38

7. Jess McClain, United States: 2:22:43

8. Annie Frisbie, United States: 2:23:21

9. Stacy Ndiwa, Kenya: 2:23:29

10. Tsige Haileslase, Ethiopia: 2:23:43

Wheelchair

Men

1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland: 1:21:34

2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States: 1:25:58

3. Jetze Plat, Netherlands: 1:30:16

Women

1. Susannah Scaroni, United States: 1:35:20

2. Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland: 1:37:26

3. Manuela Schar, Switzerland: 1:39:18

