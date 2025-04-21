Boston Marathon Results

At Boston
Monday
Men
1. John Korir, Kenya, 2:04:45
2. Alphonce Felix Simbu, Tanzania, 2:05:04
3. Cybrian Kotut, Kenya, 2:05:04
4. Conner Mantz, USA, 2:05:08
5. Muktar Edris, Ethiopia, 2:05:59
6. Rory Linkletter, Canada, 2:07:02
7. Clayton Young, United States, 2:07:04
8. Tebello Ramakongoana, Lesotho, 2:07:19
9. Daniel Mateiko, Kenya, 2:07:52
10. Ryan Ford, United States, 2:08:00
Women
1. Sharon Lokedi, Kenya: 2:17:22
2. Hellen Obiri, Kenya: 2:17:41
3. Yalemzerf Yehualaw, Ethiopia: 2:18:06
4. Irene Cheptai, Kenya: 2:21:32
5. Amane Beriso, Ethiopia: 2:21:58
6. Calli Hauger-Thackery, Great Britain: 2:22:38
7. Jess McClain, United States: 2:22:43
8. Annie Frisbie, United States: 2:23:21
9. Stacy Ndiwa, Kenya: 2:23:29
10. Tsige Haileslase, Ethiopia: 2:23:43
Wheelchair
Men
1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland: 1:21:34
2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States: 1:25:58
3. Jetze Plat, Netherlands: 1:30:16
Women
1. Susannah Scaroni, United States: 1:35:20
2. Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland: 1:37:26
3. Manuela Schar, Switzerland: 1:39:18
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.