BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics advance to Eastern Conference semifinals, beating Orlando Magic 120-89 to close out 4-1 series win.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics advance to Eastern Conference semifinals, beating Orlando Magic 120-89 to close out 4-1 series win.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.