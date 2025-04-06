Blues extend win streak with 5-4 victory over Avalanche

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Bolduc scored two power-play goals, Robert Thomas added a goal and three assists, and the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Bolduc scored two power-play goals, Robert Thomas added a goal and three assists, and the St. Louis Blues extended their franchise-best winning streak to 12 games with a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

St. Louis has the longest winning streak in the NHL this season and has won 11 straight home games.

Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Blues and Jordan Binnington made 35 saves, matching the franchise record home win streak for a Blues goaltender at 10.

Russ Colton, Miles Wood, Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Malinski scored for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood had 17 saves.

Bolduc scored his first 49 seconds into the game, taking the puck from Thomas in the slot and snapping a wrist shot by Blackwood. Neighbours made it 2-0 at 7:40 of the first.

Buchnevich scored on a backhand from in front at 1:01 of the second period and Bolduc added his second at 8:53 for a 4-0 lead.

PENGUINS 5, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Sidney Crosby had three goals and an assist, and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Dallas.

Bryan Rust and Blake Lizotte also scored to help the Penguins get their second win in three games. Tristan Jarry stopped 21 shots.

Evgenii Dadonov scored three goals for his second hat trick, and Casey DeSmith finished with 35 saves as Dallas snapped a seven-game win streak and 10-game point streak (8-0-2).

Rust tied it 3-3 at 8:49 of the third period as he got a pass in front from Crosby, staked around a sprawled DeSmith and put a backhander into the open net. It was Rust’s 200th NHL goal.

Lizotte put the Penguins ahead 4-3 with 1:43 remaining, and Crosby completed his 17th career hat trick with an empty-netter for his 30th goal with 15 seconds to go.

Crosby tied it 2-2 just 20 seconds into the third, getting a centering pass from Rutger McGroarty on the goal line back in front and redirecting a backhander past DeSmith.

Dadonov finished his hat trick at 3:11 to put the Stars back in front as he beat Jarry from the right side with a backhander.

DEVILS 4, RANGERS 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Timo Meier scored twice and Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves as New Jersey defeated New York in an outcome that clinched the Tampa Bay Lightning their eighth straight playoff berth.

Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier also scored as New Jersey won its third straight while the Rangers had their two-game winning streak snapped.

After a scoreless first, Meier scored on the power play at 10:56 of the second, beating Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin just four seconds after Sam Carrick took an interference penalty.

Bratt made it 2-0 — shorthanded at 12:23 — with his 21st goal.

Meier scored his second of the game and 24th of the season at 15:01 of the third. Hischier made it 4-0 at 16:12 with his team-leading 35th goal. Hischier added two assists.

Markstrom denied the Rangers the rest of the way for his fourth shutout of the season and the 24th of his career. The 35-year-old Swedish netminder is 26-14-6 in his first season with the Devils.

SENATORS 3, PANTHERS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made 40 saves in his third shutout of the season as Ottawa beat Florida.

Jake Sanderson had a goal and an assist and Drake Batherson and Matthew Highmore also scored for Ottawa.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for the Panthers, who dropped their fourth straight game.

The Panthers had not been shut out since a 4-0 loss to Montreal on Dec. 28.

Forsberg was peppered with shots from Florida. He went side-to-side for a save midway through the second period on Seth Jones and made a highlight-reel save on Sam Reinheart near the end of the frame.

KINGS 3, OILERS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored his 30th goal of the season, Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves in his fifth shutout of the season and Los Angeles beat Edmonton.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Trevor Lewis also scored.

Los Angeles remained three points behind Pacific Division-leading Vegas — a 3-2 overtime winner in Calgary in the last game of the night — and is four points ahead of third-place Edmonton.

Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for the Oilers, who had won three in a row.

It was Edmonton’s first game since center Leon Draisaitl sustained a lower-body injury against San Jose on Thursday that will keep the 50-goal scorer out in the short term. Draisaitl is expected to return before the playoffs begin on April 19.

After a scoreless first period, Fiala put the Kings ahead for good midway through the second when he scored on the rebound of a shot by Alex Laferriere.

CANUCKS 6, DUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist in Vancouver’s five-goal first period and they beat Anaheim.

Connor Garland, Filip Hronek, Dakota Joshua, Max Sasson and rookie defenseman Elias Pettersson also scored for Vancouver, and Quinn Hughes had two assists. Thatcher Demko stopped 32 shots to help the Canucks pull six points behind Minnesota for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim, and Lukas Dostal finished with 30 saves.

Terry scored on Anaheim’s first shot on goal 1:22 into the game for a 1-0 lead.

The Ducks then scored five times in a 4:30 span to take a 5-1 lead.

BRUINS 5, HURRICANES 1

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had a hat trick and two assists, Jeremy Swayman stopped 39 shots for his 100th career win and Boston snapped a 10-game winless streak with a win over Carolina.

Morgan Geekie had a goal and four assists for the Bruins and Elias Lindholm added a goal and an assist.

Justin Robidas scored Carolina’s only goal, breaking up Swayman’s shutout bid with just 55 seconds remaining. Frederik Andersen had 21 saves for the Hurricanes.

The Bruins won for the first time in nearly a month, taking command with a pair of goals 58 seconds apart by Geekie and Lindholm in the final 1:11 of the first period.

Pastrnak assisted on the first two goals of the game, then delivered three consecutive goals over the final two periods. It was his 19th career hat trick.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, BLUE JACKETS 0

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander and Nick Robertson each scored twice, Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves and Toronto beat Columbus for its fourth straight victory.

Auston Matthews also scored, and Morgan Rielly added two assists. Stolarz had his second shutout of the season and 10th overall.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 22 shots for Columbus.

SABRES 3, LIGHTNING 2, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn and Alex Tuch scored shootout goals, and Buffalo rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits in a win over playoff-bound Tampa Bay.

Despite the loss, the Lightning clinched their eighth straight playoff berth following the New York Rangers’ 4-0 loss to New Jersey earlier in the day.

Tage Thompson and Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo, which has won six of seven and five straight at home. James Reimer stopped 22 shots through overtime and both shootout attempts to win his career-best matching sixth straight start.

Brayden Point and rookie Gage Goncalves scored for the Lightning and Jonas Johansson stopped 36 shots, and one of three shootout attempts.

CANADIENS 3, FLYERS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist and Montreal scored three times in the third period, rallying to beat Philadelphia.

Suzuki’s short-handed goal gave him 83 points for the season. Brendan Gallagher scored his 20th of the season and Lane Hutson added a goal as Montreal (37-30-9) won its fourth straight. Sam Montembeault made 21 saves in his fifth straight start.

Ryan Poehling and Tyson Foerster scored for the Flyers (31-37-9), who saw their three-game winning streak halted. Samuel Ersson stopped 23 shots.

The Flyers fell to 3-1-0 under interim head coach Brad Shaw after John Tortorella was fired March 27. Philadelphia beat Montreal 6-4 at home later that day.

JETS 4, UTAH 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton each had a goal and an assist, and Utah beat NHL-leading Winnipeg.

Kevin Stenlund also had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bjugstad also scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 shots to get his third win in four games and improve to 24-21-7 this season.

Mark Scheifele scored for thee Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 24 saves.

Keller gave Utah a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 4:24 into the game as he r edirected Hayton’s cross-ice pass past Hellebuyck from the right circle.

Hayton doubled the lead 57 seconds into the second with Utah’s second with the man advantage, backhanding the puck past Hellebuyck after getting a pass from Dylan Guenther. Keller also had an assist on the play to give him 500 points for his career.

KRAKEN 5, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jared McCann had two goals and an assist, Joey Daccord stopped 23 shots and Seattle beat San Jose.

Daccord allowed only Will Smith’s first-period goal, three nights after a 5-0 victory in Vancouver for his second shutout of the season.

Andre Burakovsky had a goal and an assist, Jaden Schwartz scored his 24th goal and Chandler Stephenson added a goal.

McCann opened the scoring at 5:46 of the first and helped set up Burakovsky’s goal 3:26 later. Smith scored late in the first for San Jose, and Stephenson, Schwartz and McCann put it away with goals in the second.

The NHL-worst Sharks have lost four in a row.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed four goals on 11 shots for San Jose in his 300th career game before giving way to Georgi Romanov midway through the second. Romanov stopped 10 of 11 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game at 4:31 of overtime to give Vegas a victory over Calgary Flames, a result that gave the Los Angeles Kings a playoff spot.

Akira Schmid made 21 saves for the victory in his first start of the season.

Pavel Dorofeyev opened the scoring for Vegas late in the first period with his team-leading 33rd of the season, and Smith made it 2-0 midway through the second.

Joel Hanley got one back for Calgary with eight seconds left in the second, and Matt Coronato tied it 43 seconds into the third.

Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots for the Flames.

