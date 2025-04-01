Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer says sore right thumb feeling better following cortisone injection

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer said Tuesday he hopes to be able to play catch in…

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer said Tuesday he hopes to be able to play catch in the next few days following a cortisone injection to treat his sore right thumb.

The three-time Cy Young award winner visited a hand specialist in the U.S. on Monday and received the injection before returning to Toronto, where he was in the dugout for a 5-2 win over Washington.

Scherzer left his debut start with the Blue Jays against Baltimore on Saturday after three innings because of soreness in his right lat muscle. He said after the game that his thumb issue was to blame for that soreness. On Tuesday, Scherzer said his lat soreness was gone.

Toronto put the 40-year-old Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Sunday because of right thumb inflammation. Last month, Scherzer had a spring training start pushed back because of thumb pain.

Baltimore’s Colton Cowser put Scherzer in an early hole Saturday with a 417-foot drive to center on the second pitch of the game. That was one of two first-inning homers against Scherzer.

Scherzer signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract with the Blue Jays in February. He went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA in nine starts for Texas last season, starting the year on the injured list while recovering from lower back surgery. He also had a stint on the IL with shoulder fatigue and didn’t pitch after Sept. 14 because of a left hamstring strain.

