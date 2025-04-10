Blue Jackets end Sabres’ win streak with 3-2 win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal on the power play 6:42 into the third period, helping…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal on the power play 6:42 into the third period, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Zachary Aston-Reese and James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Blue Jackets, who trailed 2-0 and ended the surging Sabres’ five-game winning streak.

With the game tied at 2, Jenner put a wrist shot past James Reimer to put Columbus up for the first time off assists from Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko.

Jet Greaves stopped 39 shots for Columbus.

Rasmus Dahlin and John-Jason Peterka each had goals for the Sabres. Reimer finished with 27 saves.

PANTHERS 4, RED WINGS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand got his first Florida goal to cap a three-goal second period, and the Panthers rallied to beat Detroit for their second consecutive win.

Mackie Samoskevich and Evan Rodrigues also scored in the second, and Aleksander Barkov scored with 5:57 left for the Panthers — getting to 20 goals for the 10th consecutive season.

Alex DeBrincat scored for Detroit, which fell to 6-13-1 in its last 20 games.

The win was the 915th regular-season victory for Panthers coach Paul Maurice, breaking a tie with Barry Trotz for outright possession of third place on the NHL list.

BLACKHAWKS 5, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno scored a pair of goals, Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves and Chicago beat Boston.

Ryan Donato, Tyler Bertuzzi and Kevin Korchinski also had goals for the Blackhawks, who scored four goals in third period to pull away. Foligno’s second goal was an empty-netter.

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist each for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves. Boston has lost 13 of its last 15 games and is in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Bruins forward Riley Duran played in his first NHL game. A native of the Boston suburb of Woburn, he has 12 goals and four assists in 58 games this season for Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence.

RANGERS 9, ISLANDERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Brett Berard each scored twice and the New York Rangers trounced the New York Islanders for their third straight victory.

Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle, Vincent Trocheck, Juuso Parssinen and Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist, Adam Fox had three assists and J.T. Miller and Sam Carrick each added two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 44 saves.

Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves before being replaced by Tristan Lennox, who made his NHL debut after Berard gave the Rangers a 6-1 lead at 7:54 of the third period. Lennox played 4:43 and made one save before Islanders coach Patrick Roy reinserted Hogberg following Berard’s second goal at 12:37.

The Rangers took control early, scoring four goals in the first period, capped by Panarin’s 36th of the season.

Parssinen, acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche in March, had his first goal with the team.

CAPITALS 5, HURRICANES 4, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tom Wilson scored his career-best 33rd goal of the season and Washington wrapped up the top spot in the Eastern Conference by beating Carolina.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the shootout winner after the Capitals rallied from a 2-0 deficit, then blew a 4-2 lead with Carolina’s Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis scoring in the third period to tie it. That came after Washington’s scoring spree in the second, with Dylan Strome, Nic Dowd and Tom Wilson all putting goals past Frederik Andersen.

Alex Ovechkin assisted on Strome’s goal, his 26th of the season, after getting being in a pregame ceremony for scoring his 895th career goal to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record on Sunday at the New York Islanders.

Dubois also scored in regulation, while Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves and stayed in the game after a nasty collision seven minutes in on Carolina’s second goal.

The Hurricanes, who are locked into second place in the Metropolitan Division and a first-round matchup against New Jersey, got to overtime but lost their fourth in a row. Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake also scored, and Andersen allowed four goals on 28 shots in regulation.

Brandon Duhaime and Jalen Chatfield dropped the gloves early to settle a score from the teams’ game last week. The Capitals were unhappy with Chatfield’s takedown of Connor McMichael at the end of their fight.

JETS 4, STARS 0

DALLAS (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for his single-season franchise record 45th win and NHL-leading eighth shutout, and Winnipeg moved closer to the top seed in the Western Conference with a win over second-place Dallas.

Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period to get to 40 goals for the Jets, who are 54-21-4 for 112 points, and need only one more point over their final three games to be the No. 1 seed for the first time. Nino Niederreiter and Morgan Barron also scored.

Dallas (50-23-6, 106 points), which has three games remaining, is 0-2-2 its last four.

Hellebuyck had tied his own franchise record with his 44th win over St. Louis on Monday, and extended it with 45th career shutout. He is in position to be the first goalie since Bob Froese for Philadelphia in 1986 to finish the season as the league leader in wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts.

