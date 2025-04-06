Blazers beat Spurs 120-109, but both teams are eliminated from play-in contention

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Toumani Camara had 23 points and 11 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers held off a…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Toumani Camara had 23 points and 11 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers held off a late rally by the San Antonio Spurs for a 120-109 victory on Sunday night.

Both teams were mathematically alive for a play-in spot going into the game, but were eliminated by Sacramento’s 120-113 victory over Cleveland.

Stephon Castle finished with 22 points for the Spurs.

The Spurs trailed for most of the game, but Chris Paul’s layup and free throw got San Antonio within 108-102 before Camara made a 3-pointer to end the threat.

The possibility of making the playoffs after a three-year drought was enough to keep Portland going down the final stretch.

“Guys got up for the challenge every single game, I mean every game, got up for the challenge of it, chased that thing,” coach Chauncey Billups said. “I just love how we showed up. So many games that we didn’t play great, but man, we were scrapping our butts off understanding what was on the line.”

The Spurs were hurt in late February when Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right shoulder and sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Blazers led by as many as 17 points early, but the Spurs went closed within 45-44 late in the first half. Portland led 54-45 at the break.

Takeaways

Spurs: Won the first three games of the season against the Blazers.

Blazers: Portland was without Scoot Henderson (concussion), Deni Avdija (thumb), Duop Reath (right knee) and Anfernee Simons (right forearm).

Key moment

The Spurs closed to within 97-88 in the fourth quarter, but Kris Murray’s bounce pass found Camara for the layup to extend Portland’s lead to double digits again.

Key stat

Murray had a season-high 18 points for Portland.

Up next

Spurs: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Trail Blazers: Visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.