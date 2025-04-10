Blackhawks score 4 3rd-period goals for 5-2 win over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno scored a pair of goals, Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat…

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Foligno scored a pair of goals, Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Thursday night.

Ryan Donato, Tyler Bertuzzi and Kevin Korchinski also had goals for the Blackhawks, who scored four goals in third period to pull away. Foligno’s second goal was an empty-netter.

David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist each for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves. Boston has lost 13 of its last 15 games and is in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Bruins forward Riley Duran played in his first NHL game. A native of the Boston suburb of Woburn, he has 12 goals and four assists in 58 games this season for Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence.

Takeaways

Neither team is playoff-bound, but Chicago is now 3-6-1 over its last 10 games.

The Bruins are trying to climb out of the Eastern Conference cellar and had some hope after winning two of their pervious three, but took a step back in the loss to the Blackhawks.

Key moment

The game was tied at 1-1 at the end of the second period, but Donato, Bertuzzi and Korchinski scored in a span of 1:33 early in the third period. Soderblom made several key stops in the second period.

Key stat

The Bruins went scoreless on the power play in three chances.

Geekie extended his point streak to an NHL career-high nine games. He has seven goals and 10 assists in that span. He has a career-high 31 goals this season.

Up next

The Blackhawks return home on Saturday night to take on the Winnipeg Jets.

The Bruins play at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

