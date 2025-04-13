Blackhawks agree to terms with Ryan Greene on a 3-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with Ryan Greene on a three-year contract, adding another one…

The entry-level deal for Greene runs through the 2026-27 season with a $950,000 salary cap hit. The 21-year-old forward likely will play in Chicago’s last two games of the season.

The Blackhawks announced the deal on Sunday, a day after Greene and Boston University lost to Western Michigan in the NCAA championship. Greene had 13 goals and 25 assists in 40 games during his junior season with the Terriers.

The 6-foot-2 Greene was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2022 draft.

The lowly Blackhawks are 3-11-3 in their past 17 games. They visit Montreal on Monday before their season finale at Ottawa on Tuesday night.

But there have been some positive signs for Chicago as some of its top prospects have been added to the team. Defenseman Artyom Levshunov made his NHL debut on March 10, and forward Oliver Moore and defenseman Sam Rinzel played in their first game with Chicago on March 30.

