BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get $150 NBA Playoffs Promo This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Roll into Sunday’s NBA playoffs with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and unlock one of two offers. New users will have access to a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Set up a new account and place a $10 bet on the NBA to get $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV only). Players who sign up in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook is going all in on the NBA playoffs with this new promo. With four NBA games coming up on Sunday, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer.

Register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to access a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV only) or this $1,500 first bet. Click here to access this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: How to Sign Up

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Playoffs Odds Boost, MLB Boost, NHL Boost, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

First things first, let’s take a quick look at the sign-up process on BetMGM Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown for new players:

Click here to start signing up. Input bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock either offer.

to start signing up. Input bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock either offer. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $10 to win $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV).

Start with a $1,500 first bet in other states.

Secure $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet for NBA Playoffs

There are two legitimate options on the table for basketball fans at BetMGM Sportsbook. Secure a 15-1 odds boost in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Place a $10 bet and get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Anyone who registers in a different state will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on that initial wager will trigger a refund of up to $1,500 in bonuses. This is a flexible offer that applies to the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB or any other sport this weekend.

BetMGM Sportsbook Odds for Cavaliers-Heat, Rockets-Warriors

The NBA playoffs continue with two intriguing Sunday night matchups. The Cavaliers are heavy favorites against the Heat, but Miami always finds a way to ramp it up in the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Rockets are the two-seed in the Western Conference, but have a tough draw with the Warriors.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action during the NBA playoffs. New users can start with this new promo before locking in same game parlays, player props and other unique options. Take a look at the current spreads for Sunday night’s games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Cleveland Cavaliers (-12.5) vs. Orlando Magic

Houston Rockets (-1.5) vs. Golden State Warriors

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.