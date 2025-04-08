Live Radio
BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim NBA, MLB $150 Bonus, $1,500 Bet Offer

Sports fans can grab a sign-up bonus on Tuesday with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer can start with a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start the registration process.



New users who sign up in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can start with a $10 bet. If that bet wins, players will win $150 in bonuses. All players in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the bar for players with this new promo. Set up a new account and start betting on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and grab a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Offers 2 Options

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500
New User Offer
  • Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)
  • $1,500 First-Bet Offer
In-App Promos Odds Boosts Tokens, The Masters Bet and Get, MLB SGP Boost Token
Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States
Bonus Last Verified On April 9, 2025
Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM Sportsbook has two offers on the table for first-time players. Create a new account and place a $10 bet on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other game. Players who win on that first bet will get $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV only).

New users in other states will qualify for a $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on any game. Anyone who loses on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards with BetMGM Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

  • Click here to start signing up. New users will need to input bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock this offer.
  • Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)
  • Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.
  • Place a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV only) or start with the $1,500 first bet.

Tuesday Night NBA Matchups

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans this week. There are 10 games to choose from on Tuesday night. Take a look at the current spreads on these matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

  • Charlotte Hornets (+15.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies
  • Cleveland Cavaliers (-13.5) vs. Chicago Bulls
  • Indiana Pacers (-18.5) vs. Washington Wizards
  • Orlando Magic (-3.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks
  • New York Knicks (-2.5) vs. Boston Celtics
  • Brooklyn Nets (-3.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans
  • Milwaukee Bucks (+5.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Oklahoma City Thunder (-15.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • Phoenix Suns (+9.5) vs. Golden State Warriors
  • Los Angeles Clippers (-12.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

