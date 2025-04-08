BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim NBA, MLB $150 Bonus, $1,500 Bet Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who sign up in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can start with a $10 bet. If that bet wins, players will win $150 in bonuses. All players in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the bar for players with this new promo. Set up a new account and start betting on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport this week. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 and grab a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Offers 2 Options

BetMGM Sportsbook has two offers on the table for first-time players. Create a new account and place a $10 bet on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other game. Players who win on that first bet will get $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV only).

New users in other states will qualify for a $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on any game. Anyone who loses on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards with BetMGM Sportsbook. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. New users will need to input bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock this offer.

to start signing up. New users will need to input bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock this offer. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV only) or start with the $1,500 first bet.

Tuesday Night NBA Matchups

BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans this week. There are 10 games to choose from on Tuesday night. Take a look at the current spreads on these matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Charlotte Hornets (+15.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Cleveland Cavaliers (-13.5) vs. Chicago Bulls

Indiana Pacers (-18.5) vs. Washington Wizards

Orlando Magic (-3.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks

New York Knicks (-2.5) vs. Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets (-3.5) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks (+5.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder (-15.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns (+9.5) vs. Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Clippers (-12.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs

