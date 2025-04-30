BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: NBA Playoffs Promo Scores $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users can place a $10 wager on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other game. Picking a winner will unlock a $150 bonus in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV). Anyone who signs up in a different state can grab a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar on Wednesday’s games. Set up a new user profile and go big on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other market. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this new offer.

Click here to secure BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Unlocks $150 Bonus or $1.5K First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Boost, NHL Boost, Hat Trick Jackpot, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two offers on the table for first-time bettors on BetMGM Sportsbook. New users who sign up in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will receive a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

New users who sign up in other states will qualify for a $1,500 first bet. Place a cash wager on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. Anyone who wins will take home straight cash.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150.

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $10 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

Wednesday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

There are two NBA games coming up on Wednesday night — Rockets vs. Warriors and Lakers vs. Timberwolves. These offers apply to either game. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for basketball fans throughout the NBA playoffs. The Rockets and the Warriors are on the brink of elimination, but anything can happen in the playoffs.

Here is a closer look at the current spreads for Wednesday night’s games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Houston Rockets (-4.5) vs. Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers (-5.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.