BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 NBA Playoffs Promo Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for Saturday’s NBA games with BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. New players who take advantage of this offer can qualify for a $150 bonus or a $1,500 first bet. Click here to start the registration process.







New players in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can place a $10 bet on any game. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $150 in bonuses. New users in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out a sign-up bonus for all new users. Additionally, there are other in-app offers available for Saturday’s games. Go all in on the NBA playoffs or any other available market this weekend.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and select a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: How to Sign Up

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Playoffs Odds Boost, Parlay Boost Token, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. Players can follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150.

to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP150. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods.

Bet $10 on any game to get $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only).

Start with a $1,500 first bet in other states. Players who lose on this first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

There are two options on the table for new players at BetMGM Sportsbook. Anyone who activates this offer in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be eligible for a 15-1 odds boost.

Players who pick a winner on this initial $10 wager will receive $150 in bonuses. This is a great head start for players to use on the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB and more.

The $1,500 first bet is available to players who sign up in every other BetMGM Sportsbook state. Any losses on that first bet will be offset with a refund in bonuses.

Other Ways to Bet With BetMGM Sportsbook

These sign-up bonuses are the perfect way to hit the ground running, but there are other in-app offers available on the games. There are odds boost tokens available for the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB this weekend.

Additionally, there is a second chance NBA first field goal offer. Players who miss on a first field goal scorer bet will have a chance to get bonus bets back. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to get in on the action in the NBA, NHL and MLB.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.