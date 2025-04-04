BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 MLB, NBA Weekend Promo

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Baseball and basketball fans have more than 20 games to choose from on Friday when placing their first bet with BetMGM. If you sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you'll unlock one of two huge offers.







New players in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Bettors in other states will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer that comes with a bonus bet refund if your wager loses.

There are plenty of NBA games with playoff-bound squads in action on Friday night. Suns vs. Celtics, Thunder vs. Rockets, Nuggets vs. Warriors, Pelicans vs. Lakers, and Mavericks vs. Clippers stand out on a 10-game slate. In Major League Baseball, the Dodgers vs. Phillies matchup, as well as Rays vs. Rangers and Orioles vs. Royals will be worth keeping an eye on.

BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer or $1,500 first-bet offer for the NBA or MLB depending on your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 MLB, NBA Friday Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, No Sweat Token, March Matchups Odds Boost Token, MLB Home Run Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has two vastly different new user offers available to prospective players. It’s critical to note that these offers’ availability varies by state. If you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you’ll activate a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer that comes with a 15x return in bonus bets if your bet wins. Players in other states can wager up to $1,500 with a bonus bet refund at the ready if their wager loses.

You can bet on a player prop or game market with your first wager. That means you could bet on Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double, the Lakers to win, the Dodgers and Phillies to go over the total runs line, Mike Trout to hit a home run, or Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM is a straightforward process. If you want to get in on the action tonight, complete the steps below:

Enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Provide the required information to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Head to any NBA or MLB matchup.

Wager up to $1,500 with the first bet offer or $10+ in select states for a $150 bonus.

Losing your first wager of up to $1,500 with the first-bet offer would trigger a bonus bet refund. If you are in a state with the bet $10, get $150 bonus offer, you’ll collect a 15x return in bonus bets if your wager wins.

In-App Promos

After placing your first cash wager with BetMGM, you’ll get to take advantage of in-app promos, odds boosts, and more. Clicking on each league tab and individual matchups will reveal featured parlays and same-game parlays. In the promotions section of the app, you’ll find the MLB Home Run Boost Token offer, a No Sweat Token promo, and the March Matchups Odds Boost Token.

