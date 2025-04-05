Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Bet $5, Get $150 Final Four, MLB, NBA Promo

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A loaded slate of Final Four, MLB, and NBA games is set for today. If you sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365, you’ll unlock a guaranteed bonus or a first-bet safety net for any matchup.







New users who sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 today can place a wager of up to $1,000 with a bonus bet refund waiting with the first-bet safety net offer. Players can instead opt to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Without a doubt, the two games with the highest stakes on Saturday are the Final Four clashes between #1 Auburn and #1 Florida, as well as #1 Houston vs. #1 Duke. However, there are plenty of MLB and NBA games taking place as well. This includes Bucks vs. Heat, Mavericks vs. Clippers, Dodgers vs. Phillies, Yankees vs. Pirates, and more.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to activate a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any Final Four, NBA, or MLB game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks Bet $5, Get $150 Final Four

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NCAAB Semifinals Safety Net Bet, Slam Dunk Saturdays, NBA Early Payout Promo, MLB Early Payout Promo Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

With bet365, you’ll get to choose from two great new user offers. You could play it safe by opting for the bet $5, get $150 bonus offer. This promo will issue $150 in bonus bets to your account regardless of how your bet settles. If you would rather take a big swing with your first cash wager, you can opt for the $1,000 first-bet safety net. Losing your first bet of any amount up to $1,000 will earn you a matching refund in bonus bets that you can use on another game.

Game markets and player props are eligible for each offer. If you want to bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 30+ points, Auburn and Florida to go over the total points line, Cooper Flagg to record a double-double, Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run, or the Phillies to win, you can. Those are just a few of the many available markets today.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up for a bet365 account is a straightforward process. Here’s how to get in on the action with one of two great offers:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill out the required personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Set up an account with an email address and password.

Make your first deposit of $10 or more.

Navigate to any Final Four, MLB, or NBA game.

Place your first wager.

You’ll lock in a $150 bonus win or lose with a $5 bet if you select the bet and get offer. If you choose the first-bet safety net, you’ll receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your wager loses.

Saturday Bet Boosts

Bet Boosts are featured parlays and same-game parlays that come with enhanced odds. Bet365 routinely makes Bet Boosts available for multiple leagues, which is once again the case today. Here are a few of the top options:

Florida and Duke both to win (+145)

Jose Altuve, Keibert Ruiz, and Trea Turner each to record 1+ hits (+261)

Tigers, Yankees, and Rangers all to win (+311)

Knicks, Grizzlies, and Bucks all to win (+511)

Auburn to win and Johni Broome to score 20+ points and record 10+ rebounds (+550)

Walter Clayton Jr. and Cooper Flagg each to score 25+ points (+1385)

Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, and Giannis Antetokounmpo each to score 30+ points (+1557)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.