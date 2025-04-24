Benoit scores in OT to give the Maple Leafs a 3-2 win over the Senators and a 3-0 series lead

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Simon Benoit scored on a slap shot from the point at 1:19 of overtime to give…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Simon Benoit scored on a slap shot from the point at 1:19 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators and a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

“I just lifted both of my arms and didn’t move,” Benoit said. “I saw all those guys coming towards me. Good feeling.”

Auston Matthews won a faceoff back to Benoit at the left point, and the defenseman fired a low shot through traffic that beat goalie Linus Ullmark to far post.

“It’s always great when a guy like that scores a big goal,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “Benny’s played extremely well for us defensively, and been hard to play against and does all those things.”

Toronto also won 3-2 in overtime — on Max Domi’s early goal — at home Tuesday night. Game 4 is Saturday night in Ottawa.

“One thing I know about our team is we’re not going to lay down,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “We’re not going to go away. We’re going to be ready to play.”

Matthews and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto, and Anthony Stolarz made 18 saves.

Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux scored for Ottawa. Ullmark stopped 17 shots.

Tkachuk tied it at 2 for Ottawa with 8:38 left in regulation. On a rush, he beat Stolarz with a low wrist shot from the high slot.

Matthews gave Toronto a 2-1 lead 32 seconds into the third, scoring from close range off Mitch Marner’s pass from behind the goal.

The teams traded power-play goals in the second period. Giroux opened the scoring for Ottawa at 1:38, and Knies tied it at 8:31.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.