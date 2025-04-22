Ben Youngs to retire from rugby at end of season but says ‘let’s not write the obituary just yet’

LONDON (AP) — Leicester Tigers scrum-half Ben Youngs, who made a record 127 test appearances for England, will retire from…

LONDON (AP) — Leicester Tigers scrum-half Ben Youngs, who made a record 127 test appearances for England, will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old Youngs had his 332nd appearance for Leicester at the weekend. He made his senior debut in 2007 and went on to win five Premiership titles with the club.

“It’s a bittersweet feeling really. Obviously, I’m sad at the thought it’s coming to an end but I’m excited about the rest of this season, excited about what this group can do,” Youngs said Tuesday.

“That’s the strange part, I’m using the ‘R’ word (retirement) but it isn’t over today, there is still plenty of rugby left this season and that’s what is at the front of my mind.

“I’m not done, let’s not write the obituary just yet.”

Youngs made his England debut in March 2010 and played at four World Cups — in 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 — before retiring two years ago after a third-placed finish in France.

He won four Six Nations titles with England.

