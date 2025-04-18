Zverev pulls off comeback win to reach Munich semifinals with Shelton and Cerundolo

MUNICH (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev has a 7-2 record against Tallon Griekspoor that doesn’t reflect the nature of their…

It’s always a scrap between them.

“It’s always entertaining, we always go the distance,” Zverev said after winning their latest matchup in the BMW Open quarterfinals on Friday.

Zverev fought back from the brink of defeat to win 6-7 (6), 7-6 (3), 6-4 after more than three hours.

Only a month ago at Indian Wells, Griekspoor prevailed against Zverev for his first top-five win.

This time, with Zverev roared on by a home crowd, Griekspoor served for the match at 5-4 in the second set but blew it. The Dutchman also had Zverev 0-40 in his second service game in the third set.

“I’m proud to win this match and looking forward to the next two, hopefully,” Zverev said.

The third-ranked Zverev will face 77th-ranked Fabian Marozsan of Hungary.

Marozsan reached his maiden ATP semifinals after beating Zizou Bergs of Belgium 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Ben Shelton advanced to his second clay-court semifinals by beating Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3.

The American, who won the Houston title on clay a year ago, hit 29 winners to Darderi’s 12 in chilly temperatures in Bavaria.

Second-seeded Shelton next faces Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo for a spot in the final. The fifth-seeded Cerundolo moved into the last four by defeating David Goffin 6-2, 6-4.

Before the tournament, Shelton attended his first professional soccer game when Bayern Munich drew with rival Borussia Dortmund 2-2 last Saturday.

In reaching his ninth tour-level semifinal, Shelton ended Darderi’s career-best winning streak at seven matches, which included the Marrakech title.

