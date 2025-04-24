All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Boston
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Toronto
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Tampa Bay
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|Baltimore
|9
|14
|.391
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Kansas City
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|Minnesota
|9
|15
|.375
|5½
|Chicago
|5
|19
|.208
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Seattle
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Los Angeles
|11
|12
|.478
|2½
|Athletics
|11
|13
|.458
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Washington
|11
|13
|.458
|6½
|Atlanta
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Milwaukee
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Cincinnati
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|10
|15
|.400
|5½
|St. Louis
|10
|15
|.400
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|San Francisco
|16
|9
|.640
|1
|Arizona
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|Colorado
|4
|18
|.182
|11½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 6, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 1
Washington 4, Baltimore 3
Seattle 8, Boston 5
Houston 3, Toronto 1
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
Athletics 5, Texas 2
Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings
Colorado at Kansas City, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Kansas City, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:29 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Young 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-2) at Cleveland (Lively 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Wesneski 1-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at San Diego (King 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-3) at Athletics (Severino 1-3), 10:05 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1
Detroit 6, San Diego 0
Cincinnati 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings
Washington 4, Baltimore 3
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2
Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings
Colorado at Kansas City, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:29 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-4), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Quantrill 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at San Diego (King 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.