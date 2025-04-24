All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 15 10 .600 — Boston 14 12 .538 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 15 10 .600 — Boston 14 12 .538 1½ Toronto 12 13 .480 3 Tampa Bay 10 14 .417 4½ Baltimore 9 14 .391 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 15 10 .600 — Cleveland 14 10 .583 ½ Kansas City 10 14 .417 4½ Minnesota 9 15 .375 5½ Chicago 5 19 .208 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 14 10 .583 — Houston 13 11 .542 1 Seattle 13 11 .542 1 Los Angeles 11 12 .478 2½ Athletics 11 13 .458 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 7 .720 — Philadelphia 13 12 .520 5 Miami 11 13 .458 6½ Washington 11 13 .458 6½ Atlanta 10 14 .417 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 16 10 .615 — Milwaukee 13 12 .520 2½ Cincinnati 12 13 .480 3½ Pittsburgh 10 15 .400 5½ St. Louis 10 15 .400 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 17 8 .680 — Los Angeles 16 9 .640 1 San Francisco 16 9 .640 1 Arizona 14 10 .583 2½ Colorado 4 18 .182 11½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 1

Washington 4, Baltimore 3

Seattle 8, Boston 5

Houston 3, Toronto 1

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

Athletics 5, Texas 2

Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings

Colorado at Kansas City, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Kansas City, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:29 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Young 0-0) at Detroit (Mize 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Cleveland (Lively 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Wesneski 1-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-2) at Minnesota (Woods Richardson 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at San Diego (King 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-3) at Athletics (Severino 1-3), 10:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 1

Detroit 6, San Diego 0

Cincinnati 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings

Washington 4, Baltimore 3

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Pittsburgh 3, L.A. Angels 0

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Tampa Bay 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings

Colorado at Kansas City, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:29 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Walker 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Rea 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1) at Washington (Irvin 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2), 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-4), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at San Diego (King 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at San Francisco (Verlander 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

