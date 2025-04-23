All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 14 10 .583 — Boston 14 11 .560 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 14 10 .583 — Boston 14 11 .560 ½ Toronto 12 12 .500 2 Baltimore 9 13 .409 4 Tampa Bay 9 14 .391 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 14 9 .609 — Detroit 14 10 .583 ½ Kansas City 10 14 .417 4½ Minnesota 8 15 .348 6 Chicago 5 18 .217 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 14 9 .609 — Houston 12 11 .522 2 Seattle 12 11 .522 2 Los Angeles 11 11 .500 2½ Athletics 10 13 .435 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 17 7 .708 — Philadelphia 13 11 .542 4 Miami 11 12 .478 5½ Washington 10 13 .435 6½ Atlanta 9 14 .391 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 15 10 .600 — Milwaukee 13 11 .542 1½ Cincinnati 11 13 .458 3½ St. Louis 10 14 .417 4½ Pittsburgh 9 15 .375 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 17 7 .708 — Los Angeles 16 8 .667 1 San Francisco 15 9 .625 2 Arizona 14 9 .609 2½ Colorado 4 18 .182 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Diego 2, Detroit 0

Washington 7, Baltimore 0

Boston 8, Seattle 3

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings

Houston 5, Toronto 1

Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Athletics 5

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-1) at Boston (Crochet 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Dollander 1-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 0-2) at Washington (Gore 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0), 9:29 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Arizona (Burnes 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 0-1) at Athletics (Ginn 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego 2, Detroit 0

Miami 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 7, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 10, Atlanta 4

Kansas City 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 11, L.A. Dodgers 10, 10 innings

Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 1

Milwaukee 11, San Francisco 3

Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Dollander 1-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Myers 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 2-1), 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 0-2) at Washington (Gore 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0), 9:29 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Arizona (Burnes 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.