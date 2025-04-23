All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Boston
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Toronto
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Baltimore
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Tampa Bay
|9
|14
|.391
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Detroit
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Kansas City
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|Minnesota
|8
|15
|.348
|6
|Chicago
|5
|18
|.217
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Houston
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Seattle
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|Athletics
|10
|13
|.435
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|Miami
|11
|12
|.478
|5½
|Washington
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Atlanta
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Cincinnati
|11
|13
|.458
|3½
|St. Louis
|10
|14
|.417
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|9
|15
|.375
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|San Francisco
|15
|9
|.625
|2
|Arizona
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Colorado
|4
|18
|.182
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Diego 2, Detroit 0
Washington 7, Baltimore 0
Boston 8, Seattle 3
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings
Houston 5, Toronto 1
Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 8, Athletics 5
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-1) at Boston (Crochet 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Dollander 1-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 0-2) at Washington (Gore 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0), 9:29 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Arizona (Burnes 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 0-1) at Athletics (Ginn 1-1), 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego 2, Detroit 0
Miami 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 7, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 10, Atlanta 4
Kansas City 4, Colorado 3, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 11, L.A. Dodgers 10, 10 innings
Arizona 5, Tampa Bay 1
Milwaukee 11, San Francisco 3
Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Angels 3
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Atlanta, 12:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Dollander 1-2) at Kansas City (Ragans 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Myers 0-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 2-1), 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore (Povich 0-2) at Washington (Gore 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0), 9:29 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Arizona (Burnes 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
