All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 14 9 .609 — Boston 13 11 .542 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 14 9 .609 — Boston 13 11 .542 1½ Toronto 12 11 .522 2 Baltimore 9 12 .429 4 Tampa Bay 9 13 .409 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 14 9 .609 — Cleveland 13 9 .591 ½ Kansas City 9 14 .391 5 Minnesota 7 15 .318 6½ Chicago 5 17 .227 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 13 9 .591 — Seattle 12 10 .545 1 Los Angeles 11 10 .524 1½ Houston 11 11 .500 2 Athletics 10 12 .455 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 16 7 .696 — Philadelphia 13 10 .565 3 Miami 10 12 .455 5½ Atlanta 9 13 .409 6½ Washington 9 13 .409 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 14 10 .583 — Milwaukee 12 11 .522 1½ Cincinnati 11 12 .478 2½ St. Louis 9 14 .391 4½ Pittsburgh 8 15 .348 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 16 7 .696 — San Diego 16 7 .696 — San Francisco 15 8 .652 1 Arizona 13 9 .591 2½ Colorado 4 17 .190 11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 6, San Diego 4

Houston 7, Toronto 0

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-3) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hart 2-1) at Detroit (Olson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 6:45 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 0-1) at Boston (Newcomb 0-2), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Minnesota (Festa 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-3) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 2-2) at Houston (Gusto 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 1-2) at Athletics (Sears 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:29 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 6, Cincinnati 3

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6

Detroit 6, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 2

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2) at Atlanta (Elder 0-1), 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 3-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hart 2-1) at Detroit (Olson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-2), 7 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-3) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Heaney 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:29 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

