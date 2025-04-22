All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Boston
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Toronto
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Baltimore
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|Tampa Bay
|9
|13
|.409
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|½
|Kansas City
|9
|14
|.391
|5
|Minnesota
|7
|15
|.318
|6½
|Chicago
|5
|17
|.227
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Seattle
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Los Angeles
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|Houston
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|Athletics
|10
|12
|.455
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|10
|.565
|3
|Miami
|10
|12
|.455
|5½
|Atlanta
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|Washington
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Cincinnati
|11
|12
|.478
|2½
|St. Louis
|9
|14
|.391
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|San Diego
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|San Francisco
|15
|8
|.652
|1
|Arizona
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|Colorado
|4
|17
|.190
|11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 6, San Diego 4
Houston 7, Toronto 0
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-3) at Cleveland (Ortiz 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hart 2-1) at Detroit (Olson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 6:45 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 0-1) at Boston (Newcomb 0-2), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Minnesota (Festa 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-3) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 2-2) at Houston (Gusto 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 1-2) at Athletics (Sears 2-2), 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:29 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 6, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 6
Detroit 6, San Diego 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 2
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2) at Atlanta (Elder 0-1), 12:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Singer 3-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hart 2-1) at Detroit (Olson 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Sugano 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-2), 6:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-2), 7 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-3) at Kansas City (Lorenzen 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Heaney 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-1) at Arizona (Rodriguez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:29 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
