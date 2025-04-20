All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 13 8 .619 — Toronto 12 9 .571 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 13 8 .619 — Toronto 12 9 .571 1 Boston 12 10 .545 1½ Baltimore 9 11 .450 3½ Tampa Bay 9 12 .429 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 13 8 .619 — Cleveland 11 9 .550 1½ Kansas City 8 14 .364 5½ Minnesota 7 14 .333 6 Chicago 4 16 .200 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 13 8 .619 — Seattle 11 10 .524 2 Houston 10 10 .500 2½ Los Angeles 10 10 .500 2½ Athletics 10 11 .476 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 14 7 .667 — Philadelphia 13 8 .619 1 Miami 8 12 .400 5½ Washington 8 12 .400 5½ Atlanta 7 13 .350 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 14 9 .609 — Milwaukee 11 10 .524 2 Cincinnati 10 11 .476 3 St. Louis 9 12 .429 4 Pittsburgh 8 14 .364 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 15 6 .714 — Los Angeles 15 7 .682 ½ San Francisco 14 7 .667 1 Arizona 12 9 .571 3 Colorado 3 16 .158 11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1

Texas 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 3, Pittsburgh 0

Seattle 8, Toronto 4, 12 innings

Boston 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Yankees 8, 10 innings

Athletics 3, Milwaukee 1

Houston 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 3, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-2) at Boston (Buehler 2-1), 11:10 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (Williams 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Houston (Brown 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 10

Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 2

Texas 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

Cleveland 3, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 12, Colorado 11

Baltimore 9, Cincinnati 5

Athletics 3, Milwaukee 1

Houston 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 3, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at Miami (Meyer 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-1) at Detroit (Flaherty 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Fedde 1-2) at Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Priester 1-0) at San Francisco (Ray 3-0), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

