All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Toronto
|12
|8
|.600
|1
|Boston
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Baltimore
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|8
|12
|.400
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Kansas City
|8
|14
|.364
|5½
|Minnesota
|7
|13
|.350
|5½
|Chicago
|4
|15
|.211
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Los Angeles
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|Seattle
|10
|10
|.500
|2
|Houston
|9
|10
|.474
|2½
|Athletics
|9
|11
|.450
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|.619
|½
|Miami
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Washington
|7
|12
|.368
|5½
|Atlanta
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Milwaukee
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Cincinnati
|10
|10
|.500
|2½
|St. Louis
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|13
|.381
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|15
|6
|.714
|½
|San Francisco
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Arizona
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Colorado
|3
|15
|.167
|11
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 3, Seattle 1
Boston 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 7, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 7
Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 3
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 0
Houston 6, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 5, Athletics 3
L.A. Angels 2, San Francisco 0
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 3, Kansas City 1
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-3) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Spiers 0-2) at Baltimore (Morton 0-4), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 1-2) at Toronto (Lucas 2-1), 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 0-3) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-1) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Texas (Mahle 3-0), 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 13, Arizona 11
Philadelphia 7, Miami 2
Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 7
Cincinnati 8, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 6, Minnesota 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, Texas 0
Houston 6, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 5, Athletics 3
L.A. Angels 2, San Francisco 0
Washington at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 10
Chicago Cubs 6, Arizona 2
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Spiers 0-2) at Baltimore (Morton 0-4), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Gillispie 0-2) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 2-1), 1:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-1) at Milwaukee (Alexander 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Texas (Mahle 3-0), 2:35 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Verlander 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Lord 0-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-3), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
