All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Toronto
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Boston
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|Tampa Bay
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Baltimore
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Detroit
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Kansas City
|8
|10
|.444
|2
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|3½
|Chicago
|4
|12
|.250
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|Seattle
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|Houston
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Athletics
|7
|10
|.412
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Miami
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Washington
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Atlanta
|5
|13
|.278
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Cincinnati
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Milwaukee
|10
|9
|.526
|1½
|St. Louis
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Pittsburgh
|6
|12
|.333
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|San Francisco
|12
|5
|.706
|1½
|Los Angeles
|13
|6
|.684
|1½
|Arizona
|10
|7
|.588
|3½
|Colorado
|3
|14
|.176
|10½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 8, Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2
Toronto 6, Atlanta 3
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3
Houston 2, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 5, Detroit 0
Athletics 12, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Detroit 1
St. Louis 4, Houston 1
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 3-0), 12:40 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Baltimore (Sugano 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 1-2) at Detroit (Olson 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-1) at Texas (Rocker 0-2), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 10, Miami 4
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 4
Cincinnati 8, Seattle 4
Toronto 6, Atlanta 3
Houston 2, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 5, Detroit 0
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, Detroit 1
St. Louis 4, Houston 1
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Rodriguez 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-1), 12:35 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 3-0), 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 1-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Athletics at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
