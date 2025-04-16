All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 10 7 .588 — Toronto 11 8 .579 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 10 7 .588 — Toronto 11 8 .579 — Boston 9 10 .474 2 Tampa Bay 8 9 .471 2 Baltimore 6 10 .375 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 9 7 .563 — Detroit 10 8 .556 — Kansas City 8 10 .444 2 Minnesota 7 12 .368 3½ Chicago 4 12 .250 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 10 7 .588 — Los Angeles 9 7 .563 ½ Seattle 8 9 .471 2 Houston 8 10 .444 2½ Athletics 7 10 .412 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 11 7 .611 — Philadelphia 10 7 .588 ½ Miami 8 8 .500 2 Washington 7 10 .412 3½ Atlanta 5 13 .278 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 12 8 .600 — Cincinnati 9 8 .529 1½ Milwaukee 10 9 .526 1½ St. Louis 9 9 .500 2 Pittsburgh 6 12 .333 5

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 14 4 .778 — San Francisco 12 5 .706 1½ Los Angeles 13 6 .684 1½ Arizona 10 7 .588 3½ Colorado 3 14 .176 10½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 8, Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto 6, Atlanta 3

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Houston 2, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 5, Detroit 0

Athletics 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Detroit 1

St. Louis 4, Houston 1

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 3-0), 12:40 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Baltimore (Sugano 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lorenzen 1-2) at Detroit (Olson 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-1) at Texas (Rocker 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 10, Miami 4

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 4

Cincinnati 8, Seattle 4

Toronto 6, Atlanta 3

Houston 2, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 5, Detroit 0

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 5, Detroit 1

St. Louis 4, Houston 1

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Rodriguez 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 3-0), 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 1-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

