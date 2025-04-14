All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|Boston
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
|Baltimore
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Kansas City
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|5
|11
|.313
|4½
|Chicago
|4
|11
|.267
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Texas
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|Seattle
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Athletics
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|9
|6
|.600
|1
|Miami
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Washington
|6
|9
|.400
|4
|Atlanta
|4
|11
|.267
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Cincinnati
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Milwaukee
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|St. Louis
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|5
|11
|.313
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|San Francisco
|11
|4
|.733
|1½
|Los Angeles
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Colorado
|3
|12
|.200
|9½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 3
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 7, L.A. Angels 3
Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Athletics 0
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Monday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Buehler 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 0-1) at Baltimore (Morton 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Fried 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Priester 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-1) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-1) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2) at Texas (Corbin 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Tampa Bay 8, Atlanta 3
St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 0
Miami 11, Washington 4
San Diego 6, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Athletics 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Monday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 2-1) at Miami (Gillispie 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Verlander 0-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Schwellenbach 1-0) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 1-0) at Milwaukee (Priester 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-1) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-1) at St. Louis (Fedde 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 2-1) at San Diego (Vásquez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Knack 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
