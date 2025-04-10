All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Boston
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Baltimore
|5
|8
|.385
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Kansas City
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Minnesota
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Chicago
|2
|9
|.182
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Houston
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Athletics
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Miami
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|Atlanta
|2
|9
|.182
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|St. Louis
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Pittsburgh
|5
|8
|.385
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|San Francisco
|9
|3
|.750
|½
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|Arizona
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Colorado
|2
|9
|.182
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3
Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 2, Athletics 1
Arizona 9, Baltimore 0
Seattle 7, Houston 6
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 2, Boston 1, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 4
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Bubic 2-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Francis 1-1) at Baltimore (Sugano 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Newcomb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 1-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-1) at Athletics (Sears 1-1), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1, 13 innings
Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 2, Athletics 1
Arizona 9, Baltimore 0
San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 5
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 17, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Parker 2-0) at Miami (Quantrill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at San Diego (Pivetta 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-2) at Arizona (Rodriguez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-1) at Athletics (Sears 1-1), 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
