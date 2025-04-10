All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 8 5 .615 — New York 7 5 .583 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 8 5 .615 — New York 7 5 .583 ½ Boston 6 7 .462 2 Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 2 Baltimore 5 8 .385 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 7 5 .583 — Kansas City 6 6 .500 1 Cleveland 5 6 .455 1½ Minnesota 4 8 .333 3 Chicago 2 9 .182 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 9 4 .692 — Los Angeles 7 4 .636 1 Houston 5 7 .417 3½ Athletics 5 8 .385 4 Seattle 5 8 .385 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 8 3 .727 — New York 8 4 .667 ½ Miami 6 6 .500 2½ Washington 5 7 .417 3½ Atlanta 2 9 .182 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 9 6 .600 — Milwaukee 7 5 .583 ½ St. Louis 5 7 .417 2½ Cincinnati 5 8 .385 3 Pittsburgh 5 8 .385 3

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 10 3 .769 — San Francisco 9 3 .750 ½ Los Angeles 10 4 .714 ½ Arizona 7 6 .538 3 Colorado 2 9 .182 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3

Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 2, Athletics 1

Arizona 9, Baltimore 0

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 2, Boston 1, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 5, L.A. Angels 4

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Bubic 2-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 1-1) at Baltimore (Sugano 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Newcomb 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 1-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-0) at Houston (Blanco 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Seattle (Miller 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-1) at Athletics (Sears 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1, 13 innings

Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 2, Athletics 1

Arizona 9, Baltimore 0

San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 5

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 17, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Parker 2-0) at Miami (Quantrill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at San Diego (Pivetta 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-2) at Arizona (Rodriguez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-1) at Athletics (Sears 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.