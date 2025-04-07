All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 6 3 .667 — Boston 6 4 .600 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 6 3 .667 — Boston 6 4 .600 ½ Toronto 5 5 .500 1½ Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 2 Baltimore 4 6 .400 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 5 4 .556 — Kansas City 4 5 .444 1 Cleveland 3 6 .333 2 Minnesota 3 6 .333 2 Chicago 2 7 .222 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 8 2 .800 — Los Angeles 6 3 .667 1½ Houston 4 5 .444 3½ Athletics 4 6 .400 4 Seattle 3 7 .300 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 7 2 .778 — New York 6 3 .667 1 Miami 5 4 .556 2 Washington 3 6 .333 4 Atlanta 1 8 .111 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 7 5 .583 — Milwaukee 5 5 .500 1 St. Louis 4 5 .444 1½ Cincinnati 3 7 .300 3 Pittsburgh 3 7 .300 3

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 8 1 .889 — Los Angeles 9 2 .818 — San Diego 8 2 .800 ½ Arizona 5 5 .500 3½ Colorado 2 7 .222 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Toronto 1

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings, 1st game

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 9, Minnesota 7, 10 innings

Colorado 12, Athletics 5

L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 2

San Francisco 5, Seattle 4

Boston 18, St. Louis 7, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Carrasco 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0) at Cleveland (Lively 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-1) at Boston (Crochet 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Seattle (Castillo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-0) at Athletics (Springs 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Toronto 1

Washington 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 8, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 12, Athletics 5

San Francisco 5, Seattle 4

Boston 18, St. Louis 7, 2nd game

Miami at Atlanta, ppd.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Gray 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Gillispie 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at Atlanta (Sale 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Corbin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Morton 0-2) at Arizona (Kelly 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-1) at San Francisco (Roupp 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-0) at Athletics (Springs 1-1), 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.