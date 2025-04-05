All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 5 2 .714 — Toronto 5 3 .625 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 2 .714 — Toronto 5 3 .625 ½ Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 1 Boston 4 4 .500 1½ Baltimore 3 5 .375 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 3 4 .429 — Detroit 3 4 .429 — Kansas City 3 4 .429 — Chicago 2 5 .286 1 Minnesota 2 5 .286 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 6 2 .750 — Los Angeles 4 3 .571 1½ Houston 3 4 .429 2½ Athletics 3 5 .375 3 Seattle 3 5 .375 3

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 6 1 .857 — New York 4 3 .571 2 Miami 4 4 .500 2½ Washington 1 6 .143 5 Atlanta 1 7 .125 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 6 4 .600 — St. Louis 4 3 .571 ½ Milwaukee 4 4 .500 1 Cincinnati 2 6 .250 3 Pittsburgh 2 6 .250 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 8 1 .889 — San Diego 7 1 .875 ½ San Francisco 6 1 .857 1 Arizona 5 3 .625 2½ Colorado 1 6 .143 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Boston 13, St. Louis 9

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Pittsburgh 4

Athletics 6, Colorado 3, 11 innings

San Francisco 10, Seattle 9, 11 innings

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 8, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 6

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Pérez 1-0) at Detroit (Jobe 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Francis 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Povich 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Athletics (Estes 0-1) at Colorado (Dollander 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Ortiz 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Boston (Newcomb 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Arizona 6, Washington 4

Atlanta 10, Miami 0

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Burnes 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Spiers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hart 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

