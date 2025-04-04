All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Toronto 5 2 .714 — New York 4 2 .667 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Toronto 5 2 .714 — New York 4 2 .667 ½ Tampa Bay 4 2 .667 ½ Baltimore 3 4 .429 2 Boston 3 4 .429 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 2 4 .333 — Cleveland 2 4 .333 — Detroit 2 4 .333 — Kansas City 2 4 .333 — Minnesota 2 5 .286 ½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 5 2 .714 — Los Angeles 4 2 .667 ½ Houston 3 4 .429 2 Seattle 3 4 .429 2 Athletics 2 5 .286 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 5 1 .833 — Miami 4 3 .571 1½ New York 3 3 .500 2 Washington 1 5 .167 4 Atlanta 0 7 .000 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 4 2 .667 — Chicago 5 4 .556 ½ Milwaukee 3 4 .429 1½ Cincinnati 2 5 .286 2½ Pittsburgh 2 5 .286 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 8 0 1.000 — San Diego 7 0 1.000 ½ San Francisco 5 1 .833 2 Arizona 4 3 .571 3½ Colorado 1 5 .167 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 8, Baltimore 4

Houston 5, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Arizona 7

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Athletics at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 1-0) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Sugano 0-1) at Kansas City (Wacha 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 1-0) at Boston (Fitts 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 1-0) at Texas (deGrom 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-1) at San Francisco (Ray 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Athletics at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Colorado 1

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Arizona 7

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Athletics at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Pivetta 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Boyd 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0) at Washington (Parker 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 1-0) at Boston (Fitts 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rodríguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Canning 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Quantrill 0-1) at Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 0-1) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 0-1) at San Francisco (Ray 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Athletics at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

