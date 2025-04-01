All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Boston
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Houston
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Athletics
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Miami
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Atlanta
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|Milwaukee
|0
|4
|.000
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Diego
|5
|0
|1.000
|½
|San Francisco
|3
|1
|.750
|2
|Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 11, Milwaukee 1
Baltimore 8, Boston 5
Cincinnati 14, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 5, Washington 2
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Houston 2
San Diego 7, Cleveland 2
Detroit 9, Seattle 6
Chicago Cubs 18, Athletics 3
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Leiter 1-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-1) at St. Louis (Gray 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota (López 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1) at Athletics (Springs 1-0), 3:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 0-0) at San Diego (Cease 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 0-0) at Baltimore (Eflin 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 11, Milwaukee 1
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 14, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 5, Washington 2
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Houston 2
San Diego 7, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 18, Athletics 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas (Leiter 1-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-1) at St. Louis (Gray 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Washington (Gore 0-0) at Toronto (Gausman 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-1) at Athletics (Springs 1-0), 3:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Lively 0-0) at San Diego (Cease 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 0-1) at Miami (Gillispie 0-1), 4:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Snell 1-0), 8:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
