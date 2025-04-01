All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Boston
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Houston
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Athletics
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Miami
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Atlanta
|0
|5
|.000
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|Milwaukee
|0
|4
|.000
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Diego
|5
|0
|1.000
|½
|San Francisco
|3
|1
|.750
|2
|Arizona
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|4
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3
Toronto 3, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2
St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2
Texas 3, Boston 2
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2
Seattle 2, Athletics 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 11, Milwaukee 1
Baltimore 8, Boston 5
Cincinnati 14, Texas 3
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 5, Washington 2
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Houston 2
San Diego 7, Cleveland 2
Detroit 9, Seattle 6
Chicago Cubs 18, Athletics 3
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Burnes 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Williams 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Smith 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Houston (Wesneski 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1) at Athletics (Severino 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 3
Tampa Bay 6, Colorado 4
St. Louis 9, Minnesota 2
Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6
San Diego 5, Atlanta 0
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 11, Milwaukee 1
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1
Cincinnati 14, Texas 3
N.Y. Mets 10, Miami 4
Tampa Bay 6, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 5, Washington 2
L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Houston 2
San Diego 7, Cleveland 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 18, Athletics 3
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 0-0) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Burnes 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Williams 0-0) at Toronto (Berríos 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lorenzen 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Hendricks 0-0) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at Houston (Wesneski 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 0-0) at San Diego (King 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1) at Athletics (Severino 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Athletics, 3:35 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 8:38 p.m.
