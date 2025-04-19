Barcelona’s Lewandowski substituted with possible leg problem before crunch games

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will be hoping top scorer Robert Lewandowski is not injured before their biggest games of…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona will be hoping top scorer Robert Lewandowski is not injured before their biggest games of the season.

The Poland striker appeared to ask to be substituted in the final minutes of Barcelona’s 4-3 win over Celta Vigo on Saturday in La Liga. He touched his left thigh while sitting on the field before he got up and walked when replaced.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said Lewandowski will undergo medical tests on Sunday.

“We have to wait until tomorrow,” he said.

There is no let up for Barcelona with three titles in play.

Barcelona plays Mallorca in the league on Tuesday and faces Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on April 26. Four days after that it will start its Champions League semifinal against Inter Milan.

Lewandowski has 40 goals for his club this season, including a La Liga high of 25.

