Barcelona targets European title hat trick after winning UEFA Youth League final

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Barcelona is on course for a hat trick of European titles after beating Trabzonspor 4-1 in the UEFA Youth League final on Monday.

It was won the day after Barcelona reached the Women’s Champions League final and two days before the men’s team hosts Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

Leading from the 11th minute, on the first of two precise left-foot strikes by Mali youth international Ibrahim Diarra, Barcelona was rarely tested to claim a record third European youth title. Trabzonspor got a deserved goal in the 88th.

No club has swept European titles at each level since the Youth League started in the 2013-14 season. Barcelona won the inaugural edition and also lifted the trophy in 2018.

Barcelona’s youth system is so strong that first-team players Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi were still eligible for the under-19 team that plays in the UEFA Youth League.

The starting lineup on Monday had 10 players older than superstar winger Yamal, who turned 17 last July on the eve of helping Spain win the European Championship final against England.

Barcelona was too strong for Trabzonspor, the first Turkish team to reach even the round of 16 in the competition. Hundreds of its noisy claret-and-blue fans outnumbered Barcelona’s support in the small stadium next to UEFA headquarters.

Diarra’s opening goal was added to in the 18th when defender Andres Cuenca tapped in a loose ball after goalkeeper Erol Can Çolak pushed away a powerful header by Landry Farré.

Barcelona captain Hugo Alba placed a rising shot in the 57th and Diarra again found the bottom corner of the net in the 68th.

A late header by Trabzonspor defender Bican Tibukoğlu hardly dimmed the celebrations for Barcelona, which could have a stellar end to the season.

The La Liga-leading men’s team must get past Inter over two legs to earn a Champions League final on May 31 in Munich against Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal.

The women’s team faces Arsenal in their Champions League final on May 24 in Lisbon.

The youth team coached by Juliano Belletti — who scored a Champions League-winning goal for Barcelona against Arsenal in 2006 — did its part on Monday.

